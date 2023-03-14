Your summer just got a little bit better. Carrie Underwood will be playing in Minnesota on July 21st at Treasure Island Casino! Not only will Carrie be here in Minnesota, but she will also be playing outdoors on top of it! Treasure Island posted to social media about it.



According to the post, "Over 15 years and nearly a dozen albums into her career, Carrie Underwood is coming to The Island! With hits like “Before He Cheats,” “Last Name” and “Ghost Story,” she’ll grace the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Friday, July 21."

For those looking to attend the show, you'll have to scoop up your tickets quickly as they go on sale this Friday!

She is playing in Minnesota ahead of her appearance in Iowa at the Hy-Vee Indy Car race weekend.

Carrie most recently played at the Target Center as part of her Denim and Rhinestones Tour back in October of 2022.

If you've never been to a show at an outdoor venue, like the amphitheater at Treasure Island, it's a completely different experience and show. There's just something about live music being played outdoors in the summertime that makes it so much more enjoyable.

Speaking of Carrie Underwood here is the latest single that she has been working on, and there is a clip of her flubbing up one of the lyrics floating around YouTube that is kinda funny to see.

