Car Bursts Into Flames on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a car fire on Interstate 94 during the morning commute Wednesday.
The call came in just after 7:00 a.m. for a car that was fully engulfed in flames near Opportunity Drive.
Traffic was reduced to one lane while crews put out the fire.
The total estimated loss is about $5,500.
No one was hurt during the incident.
