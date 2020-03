The Washington Capitals beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild falls to 32-26-7 with the loss.

Kevin Fiala, Ryan Donato and Zach Parise all scored goals in the loss for Minnesota. The Wild is one point behind Nashville (and others) for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Minnesota will host Nashville Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.