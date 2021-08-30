Can You Guess Which Minnesota City Has The Highest Covid-19 Rate?

THE NUMBERS ARE GROWING

I know everyone is tired of dealing with COVID. However, I think it's important for people to understand it's a real problem. 626,000 People in America have died of COVID-19. We've had more people die in our country than anywhere else in the world.

MINNESOTA STATS

Looking at Minnesota, our state has reported approximately 139 deaths per 100,000 people. So what Minnesota cities have been hit the hardest? 24/7 Wallstreet measured the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases per capita, according to the number of cases per 100,000 residents as of August 26th.

Unfortunately, St. Cloud has the most cases of any, reporting approximately 29,600 confirmed cases. Mankato comes in at number 2, with approximately 11,400 cases. Minneapolis & St. Paul came in at number 3, with approximately 11,300.

MINNESOTA CITIES WITH THE MOST CASES OF COVID-19

The cities with the most cases per capita were (totals are approximate cases in each city):

1. St. Cloud: 29,600

2. Mankato: 11,400

3. Minneapolis/St. Paul/Bloomington: 11,300

4. Duluth: 9,900

6. Rochester: 9,400

The report stated that cities with large numbers of nursing homes, colleges, and correctional facilities are more than likely going to have higher numbers, as the outbreaks occur the most where large numbers of people gather together.

I was visiting in Princeton over the weekend and heard that some businesses there are closing for a few weeks due to the pandemic, or complications there of; either not having enough help, or trying to keep Covid from spreading in their business.

Do we expect to have another winter like last year? Will our businesses be closing their doors again? Will our ICU's be filled with Covid Cases, leaving little room for emergency needs of others? It depends on if people decide that a vaccination might be our best option.

