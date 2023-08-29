Bring on Fall! Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo

This is one of those events that I actually look forward to. It's fun to see a sea of pumplins all over the place.

Yes, I realize it isn't Fall quite yet, and in fact, Fall or Autumn, whichever, doesn't officially start until September 22. But, things get rolling in the "Fall world" as soon as school starts. And depending on where you are going to school, that has already begun, and everyone will be back in school next week. So, like I said, bring on Fall!

The Minnesota Zoo has this event every year. And some of the pumpkins that are carved are very creative.

It's the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. And it runs from September 30th through November 4th. That way you can be in the Fall/Halloween spirit for the entire month of October and then some. Plenty of opportunities to take a trip to the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley and see the animals and take in this fun Fall event.

The event page on the Minnesota Zoo website says that more information will be coming soon, but previous year's events have included thousands of pumpkins lining a trail winding through the zoo. The tickets will be on sale soon. And the daily hours will be from 6pm to 10pm so it will be dark enough each day to see and enjoy all of the carved pumpkins.

You can start planning your visit now, with more information to come soon.

