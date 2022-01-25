Brandy Is In Need Of A Home And Family, Maybe Yours?
I'd be one happy guy if every dog had a home. Our quest this week is to find this pretty girl, Brandy, a nice home and family to call her own.
Meet Brandy! Brandy came to TCHS due to her previous owner having too many animals in the previous home. She was described as being a lap dog who enjoys being around her people!
It is unknown how she does with cats, but her high energy may not be appreciated by feline friends! Has been around children and did well with them She is not a fan of other dogs. Because of this she will need to go to a home without any other dogs. It may take her some time to warm up to new people and new situations.
Was a bit timid and stressed in the kennel when she first arrived, but has slowly warmed up to the new environment. Slow and proper introductions are recommended when introducing her to other cats and children in the home. Brandy knows how to sit, shake, and lay down.
She is an active girl who would benefit from daily walks. She loves stuffed animals! With a little time and patience, she is sure to be someone's new best friend! Weighs 53 pounds.
Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
Now in their new location on the same property!
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom
Places for Central Minnesotans to Visit in Hawaii