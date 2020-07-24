Both Stearns County License Centers Taking Appointments for Driver’s License Renewal

ST. CLOUD – Both Stearns County License centers are now open for in-person appointments.

Anyone with an expired or soon-to-expire driver’s license can now make an appointment at either 705 Courthouse Square in downtown St. Cloud, or at the Service Center at 3301 County Road 138 in Waite Park. The latter re-opened for in-person appointments in June.

Appointments are for driver’s license renewals only and are required to enter both buildings.

Appointments can be made online via the Stearns County website. Before scheduling an appointment, residents need to pre-apply online using a link on the Stearns County website. Residents are asked to bring all required documents and to wear masks.

All other services are still being offered by phone, email, drop-box or drive-thru.

Governor Walz has extended the expiration date to October 31, 2020 for driver’s licenses, ID cards and permits that have expired anytime during the peacetime order, March 13 to September 30. The REAL ID deadline has been extended to October 1, 2021.