The Minnesota Wild were blanked 3-0 by the Boston Bruins in their home finale Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild finish the season with a dismal 16-18-7 record at home, including six shutout losses.

Alex Stalock started in net for Minnesota and made 32 saves in the loss. Jaroslav Halak stopped all 26 shots he faced for Boston to earn the win.

The Wild will wrap up the season with a game in Dallas on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.