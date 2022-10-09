Bison and Johnnies Notch Road Wins, Vikings Host Bears

The North Dakota State University and St. John's University football teams added to their win counts, the Minnesota Wild earned a dominant win in their preseason finale, and the Granite City Lumberjacks completed a weekend sweep on Saturday, while the Gopher men's hockey team fell to split the weekend series with Mankato and the Norsemen got swept up by the Bobcats. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will host their last home divisional game of the season against the Bears, and the Timberwolves will continue the preseason with a trip to Los Angeles.

RECAPS:

- The no. 6 Johnnies spoiled the homecoming celebration in Minneapolis with a 45-0 shutout win over Augsburg. Aaron Syverson completed 18 of 30 for 214 yards and two touchdowns as well as five carries for 78 yards and a rushing touchdown. Henry Trost added 13 carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns. The Johnnies improve to 4-1 and will look to keep rolling when they face St. Olaf in Northfield on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The Bison held off a late rally by the Sycamores to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26 on Saturday. Cam Miller completed 21 of 27 for 210 yards including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Zach Mathis. TaMerik Williams led all NDSU rushers with 13 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns. The Bison improve to 5-1 and will return home to host the SDSU Jackrabbits on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wild earned a 5-1 win over Dallas in their final exhibition game of the year. Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with two goals. Marc-André Fleury made 22 saves and allowed one goal in the win. The Wild complete the preseason 6-1. They will host the Rangers in the season opener on Thursday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Lumberjacks kept their undefeated streak alive with a 4-1 win over Peoria to complete the weekend sweep on Saturday. Andrew Butler, Jack Louko, Carson Van Zuilen, and Brett Robinson each scored for Granite City, while Ryan Lehet made 28 saves and allowed just one goal. The Lumberjacks improve to 7-0 and will return home Friday to host the Mason City Toros (3-3). Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

- The Gophers came up short 3-2 against MSU-Mankato to earn a series split Saturday night. Jimmy Snuggerud and Mason Nevers each scored one for UMN in the loss. The Gophers fall to 3-1 on the season but will look to get back on track on Friday when they host UND (2-0).

- The Norsemen dropped their second straight contest to Bismarck 7-4 on Saturday. Hunter Hanson, Daniel Murnieks, Charlie Wind, and Andrew Clarke each netted a goal for St. Cloud. Ethan Dahlmeir made 19 saves and allowed three goals and Will Ingemann made one save and allowed three goals. The Norsemen fall to 4-5-0-1 and will visit Minot to face the Minotauros (4-4) on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The Vikings (3-1) will play their final NFC North home game when the Bears (2-2) visit Minneapolis on Sunday. Chicago could be without cornerback Jaylon Johnson who is listed as doubtful with a quad injury, while the Vikings will be missing tight end Ben Ellefson who is out with a groin injury. Minnesota swept the series last season and has been 2-0 over divisional opponents so far in 2022. Pre-game coverage starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Timberwolves will look to stay undefeated in the preseason with a matchup against the Clippers in Los Angeles Sunday. The game is their third of five exhibition games this year. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m.

