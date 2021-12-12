Bison Advance to Semifinals, Gophers Fall to Wisconsin

The NDSU football team advances to the NCAA semifinals with their win over East Tennessee Saturday. The St. Cloud State University men's and women's basketball teams, the Granite City Lumberjacks, and the St. Cloud Norsemen all posted dominant wins as well, but the Minnesota Wild and Gopher volleyball team were not as successful. On Sunday the Gopher women's basketball team, Minnesota Timberwolves, and St. John's University rugby team will be back in action.

RECAPS:

- The Bison earned a blowout 27-3 win over East Tennessee State in the FCS Quarterfinal Round. Cam Miller completed 10 of 17 for just 123 yards, but added five yards rushing and one touchdown. TaMerik Williams had 15 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns. The no. 2 Bison improve to 12-1 overall and will host no. 3 James Madison in the FCS Semifinals on Friday at 8:15 p.m. Tune in to AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports to catch that game.

- The Norsemen earned a shutout win over the MN Wilderness 5-0. Five different players scored for St. Cloud in the win. Tomas Bolo made a perfect 23 saves. The Norsemen improve to 13-9 and will host Aberdeen on Friday.

- The Lumberjacks completed the weekend sweep, beating the Minnesota Loons 14-1. Zak Kennett and Tal Halliday each netted three goals for Granite City. The Lumberjacks improve to 23-1 and will take a week off before hosting the Helena Bighorns on Monday, December 20th.

- The SCSU men's basketball team topped Minot State 82-67 at home on Saturday. St. Cloud had four players score in double digits including Caleb Donaldson with 19 points, Anthony Roberts with 18, and Ryan Bagley and Matthew Willert each with 17. The Huskies improve to 6-5 and will hit the road to face MSU-Moorhead on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

- The SCSU women's basketball team also notched a win over Minot State in Saturday's doubleheader. The 71-50 beating marked St. Cloud's seventh straight win. Nikki Kilboten led all scorers with 14 points and seven rebounds. The Huskies improve to 7-1 and will face Moorhead on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

- The Gopher men's basketball team returned to the win column with a swift 75-65 defeat of the University of Michigan. Jamison Battle led all scorers with 27 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota. Payton Willis added 17 points. The Gophers improve to 8-1 and will return home to host Texas A&M - Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Wild snapped an eight-game win streak when they fell 2-1 to the Kings in Los Angeles. Marcus Foligno scored the lone goal for Minnesota. Kaapo Kähkönen made 35 saves and allowed two goals in the loss. The Wild fall to 19-7-1 and will travel over to Las Vegas on Sunday to face the 15-11 Golden Knights. Pre-game starts at 7:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher volleyball team's post-season run came to an end in Wisconsin Saturday night. No. 12 Minnesota got swept by the no. 4 Badgers in three sets. Those scores were 25-18, 26-24, and 25-22. Stephanie Samedy earned 15 points for Minnesota and Airi Miyabe added 13. The Gophers complete the season 23-9 overall. The Badgers move to 29-3 and will face no. 1 Louisville in the Final Four.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gopher women's basketball team will look to get their season back on track after having lost two in a row when they visit no. 13 Michigan. The Gophers are 6-5 on the season, while the Wolverines are 9-1. The teams last met in February 2020 when Michigan walked away with a 77-52 win. Pre-game coverage is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Timberwolves travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Both teams are 11-15 overall. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. at Moda Center.

- The no. 2 SJU Rugby team will play no. 6 Holy Cross for third place in the Men’s Collegiate Rugby Championship Small College Cohen Cup on Sunday. The Johnnies earned national titles in 2013 and 2014, and finished in third place in 2015 and 2019.

