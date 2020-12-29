‘Binge Boxes’ Available at Great River Regional Libraries

SAVE MONEY AND BINGE AWAY

Do you like movies? Do you like saving money? This might be the best option you have for getting the best of both worlds.

So many of us are focused on getting Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime. While there is nothing wrong with wanting access to these streaming services with the touch of a button, they ARE going to cost you in the long run. You could be putting that money back in your pocket for more important things right now, because our Great River Regional Library system has movies on DVD that you can check out for 7 days at a time, and the cost? NOTHING!

TAKE A LOOK

"Binge Boxes" have rolled out, and you can take home a BINGE BOX with 4 separate DVD's. Each Binge Box is themed. For example, maybe you like comedy for the whole family. One BINGE BOX is labeled: BINGE BOX COMEDY 6: LOVELY LADIES. You can actually click HERE now and see that this Binge Box contains the following movies:

Julie & Julia

Hope Springs

Prize winner of Defiance, Ohio

Calendar Girls

Whether it's dramas, westerns, Sci-Fi, fantasy, horror, comedy, romance, action or adventure, you can find a BINGE BOX that will suit your style or many styles.

HOW TO GET A BINGE BOX

Do you have a library card? That would be the first step. You can stop by the library today, get your library card, and sign out your Binge Box all at the same time. You can keep your Binge Box for 7 days, and then bring it back for another one. There are many BINGE BOXES to choose from, will old and new titles. Plus, the library includes a card in each DVD box, so if you have a faulty disc you can let the library know by filling out the card with any issues, so that the library can keep the DVD collection in tip top shape.

Enjoy binging. Thank you Great River Regional Library.