Bernick’s Arena Named Finalist In National Contest
SARTELL -- Bernick's Arena has been named one of four finalists in a nation wide contest.
The Sartell arena is the only Minnesota arena to advance as a finalist in the annual Kraft Hockeyville competition.
The Sartell Youth Hockey Association entered the contest with hopes of adding a second sheet of ice.
Other finalists include Cadillac, Michigan, Calumet, Michigan and Eagle River, Wisconsin.
Voting to determine the winner will begin Saturday at 7:00 a.m. and end at 10:00 a.m. Sunday.
The winning community will receive $150,000 and a chance to host an NHL pre-season game. Runners-up will receive a smaller cash prize for rink improvements.