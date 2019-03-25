Bernick’s Arena Named Finalist In National Contest

SARTELL -- Bernick's Arena has been named one of four finalists in a nation wide contest.

The Sartell arena is the only Minnesota arena to advance as a finalist in the annual Kraft Hockeyville competition.

The Sartell Youth Hockey Association entered the contest with hopes of adding a second sheet of ice.

Other finalists include Cadillac, Michigan, Calumet, Michigan and Eagle River, Wisconsin.

Voting to determine the winner will begin Saturday at 7:00 a.m. and end at 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

The winning community will receive $150,000 and a chance to host an NHL pre-season game. Runners-up will receive a smaller cash prize for rink improvements.