Benton, Sherburne, Stearns Counties Each Add 2 New COVID Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 419 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths as of Tuesday.

The state's totals are now at 31,296 cases and 1,325 deaths, with 1,051 of those coming from long-term care facilities.

Benton, Sherburne and Stearns County all recorded two new cases of the virus, with no new deaths.

Stearns County now has a total 2,111 cases and 19 deaths. Benton County has 195 cases and three deaths. Sherburne County has 272 cases and three deaths.

The MDH says there are 351 people with the coronavirus in the hospital, and 181 of them are in the ICU.

The state has completed over 448,000 COVID-19 tests.