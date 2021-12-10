Benton County Sheriff Designates ‘Safe Exchange Zone’

FOLEY -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office has instituted a Safe Exchange zone at its facility.

The Safe Exchange zone is intended to be an area where people can conduct private party sales, exchange child custody, or have any other in-person meeting.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

The Safe Exchange zone is under 24-hour video surveillance to document the identities of individuals who meet there.

The Safe Exchange zone is open to anyone and is located in the southeast corner of the public parking area, near the entrance to the Veteran's Memorial.

