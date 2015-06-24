Behind A $42 Billion Budget, Smaller Fees Rack Up

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota lawmakers kept tax levels steady but have still found ways to scoop up millions of additional dollars.

More than a dozen new fees and increases for business licenses are tucked away inside the thousands of pages that compose Minnesota's new budget. Beauty salon employees, dentists, pharmacists and funeral directors will pay more for their business licenses starting August 1.

Hiking fees is a frequent play at the Legislature to increase regulatory funding without raising taxes or making painful cuts.

Most increases are small, just an extra $10 to $40 for a license. But the head of Minnesota's Board of Cosmetologist Examiners says it will help boost oversight of salons statewide.

Gina Stauss Fast says they'll hire 13 additional staff to perform more inspections and keep up with applications.