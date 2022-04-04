Before & After: I Turned My Messy Closet Into My Organized Dream
I've lived in my new home for a little over 3 years now, and sometimes I still feel like I'm living there temporarily. Take, for instance, the state of my bathroom closet. There is just something about this closet that feels disorganized. It feels like I haven't decided if I'm going to live here permanently, or if this is just a stop along the way.
The answer is, I LOVE my house. I decided this weekend, that I deserved to have the space in my bathroom more useful for everyone in the family, and for myself. I spend a lot of time working out of this closet, and there's no reason that it can't be used more efficiently, so I got to work. For the cost of about $200, my bathroom closet was completely revamped in a few hours.
First, I took the time to measure the space available in my bathroom closet, including the number of shelves, the height and width of the shelves, and how much room I had at the bottom of my closet as well.
Then I headed to Menards, and bought the following:
- 22 clear show box style containers with covers
- 4 open-top wider containers for items that we access daily
- 4 8-quart clear containers with covers for the storage of larger items
- A 6-pack container of Command stick up hooks
I set up containers all over my living room, and just started placing things in groupings. As I sorted, I changed things a bit as I went, but eventually, everything made sense. Once everything was put in its box, I put the boxes that I thought I would need the least, on the top shelf, and the things I use daily within easy reach. I was really happy with the finished space. See below.
BEFORE
AFTER
MAKE IT EVEN BETTER
There are still a few things I would like to do to make this space better. The hooks didn't work for hanging up my hairdryer but DID work for hanging up my broom and Swiffer. I also put up a hook for my son, as he likes to hang his towel next to the shower. I put a hook IN the shower for a shower brush too.
My next project is to label each of the containers in the closet, so when someone in the family is looking for band-aids, medication, or just a soap bar, they know which box to look in with just a glance.