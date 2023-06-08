Becker Loses Heart Breaker at State Tourney

The Becker softball team lost 1-0 to Cretin-Derham Hall Thursday in the Class 3-A State Tournament quarterfinals at Caswell Park in Mankato.

Cretin-Derham Hall scored the only run of the game in the 5th inning on an unearned run. Becker managed just 2 hits and committed 2 errors while Cretin-Derham Hall had 3 hits and no errors.

Kaylyn Patnode threw all 7 innings for Becker with just 3 hits and 3 walks allowed with 4 strikeouts.

The Bulldogs will play in the consolation semifinals against ROCORI at 6 p.m. in Mankato tonight.