Beat the Winter Blues by Renting This Mobile Sauna Out of Avon

Winter is awful, there's no denying that. But in Minnesota we do have a few tips for staying warm, one of them being to spend time in a sauna.

Luke and Laura, the owners of Rugged Wellness MN know that well, so well that they are bringing that service to others throughout Central Minnesota.

At Rugged Wellness MN, our mission is to inspire others to seek wellness through healthy adventures that challenge the mind, body, and soul.

For a fee, you can rent a barrel sauna for up to two weeks from Rugged Wellness MN, and it will be delivered wherever you want it (within reason of course). The sauna fits six adults, imagine inviting your friends over for a sauna party in the driveway!

All barrel sauna trailer rentals include two bundles of wood ready to ignite your experience and a bucket and ladle to steam it up.

2-day rental: $350

3-day rental: $525

7-day rental: $1,175 (5% savings)

14-day rental: $2,205 (10% savings)

They offer free delivery to addresses within 30 miles of Avon, Minnesota, and there is a flat rate charge of $50 up to 60 miles.

When they drop off the sauna to you they'll give you a full tutorial of how to run it and answer any questions you may have. After that, you just get to kick back, relax, and warm up this winter. If you're interested in booking this experience for yourself, click here.

