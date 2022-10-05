It’s October and that means Halloween! Who has their costume figured out? Maybe you have it already. Are the decorations up? Admittedly, my boyfriend and I are really excited for Halloween and have started decorating, although we still need to get pumpkins to carve. However, and probably the most important, the candy still needs to be purchased.

Has anyone bought a bag of Halloween candy yet?

The only reason I haven’t is because I’m not sure it would last all that long in our household. But if you haven’t you might want to learn a little more on what Minnesota’s “Favorite” candy is so you have some on hand. I question, however, is this really what we love the most in Minnesota?

For the past 15 years Candystore.com has compiled candy sales data and put together the most popular Halloween candies in each state. Combined the 5 most popular of all candies across the whole country include:

Reese's Cups Skittles M&M's Starburst Hot Tamales

If you are trying to figure out how Hot Tamales made the top five like me, let it be known that Minnesotans are partially to blame for that. Turns out that is the number one candy in Minnesota and our neighbors to the west in North Dakota, also have Hot Tamales as their number one candy as well as Nevada and Virginia. Here's a look at each state's favorite...does a different state have your favorite?

Now keep in mind the data compiled is what was bought, so they are going by pounds, and not what is actually being consumed. Which makes me believe that here in Minnesota we aren't very good at handing out awesome candy on Halloween, because really, Hot Tamales as our "favorite" Halloween candy? That has never even made my top ten list.

I realize everyone is different on their candy, and there are some that will love this pick. Also, I believe this candy is probably a little more reasonably priced than some of the more popular candies and might be why so much of it is being bought. But something tells me we can do better on handing out Halloween candy Minnesota. Can't we?

