BCA Seeking ‘Non-Compliant’ Predatory Offender in Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a felony escape custody arrest warrant has been issued for a predatory offender with a Rochester address.

A news release from the BCA says the public's assistance has been requested in locating the non-compliant Level 2, or medium risk, predatory offender. 62-year-old Donald Dean Christiansen was last seen Tuesday at the South Target Store in Rochester. The news release indicates he removed his GPS monitoring device and failed to return to his place of residence in Rochester.

Christiansen is white, about six feet tall, and weighs about 240 pounds. His description also indicates he has brown hair and green eyes.

If you see Christiansen or have information about his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or contact the BCA by calling 651-793-7000.

