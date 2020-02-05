Banaian; The Retail World is Changing [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs, King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He and I talked about how retail is constantly changing and successful businesses have incorporated both online and store fronts. King isn't sure how malls will look as the years progress but expects malls to still be relevant. Listen below.

St. Cloud State will be hosting the Winter Institute February 20-21 at Atwood Center. The event this year will focus on economic climate, changed. Find details here.