Banaian; Recession Began in March [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs, King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He says economists will likely be ready to report because on GDP numbers that the recession began in March. King today discussed with me who has been hit hardest from an economic standpoint by Covid-19 and what a partial reopening could mean for those hardest hit.

King says people's habits have now changed in regards to going out as much and this could impact bars and restaurants and retail at least in the short term because of the continued concern of Covid-19. King also talked about the impact of Meat Processing plants dealing with Covid-19 and how that could impact the supply of meat.