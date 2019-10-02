St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs, King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He suggested the new developer buying the old Herbergers site would likely turn the site into multiple retailers. It has been less likely that box stores will want a space as large as the Herbergers site and the site could be divided into multiple stores in a similar fashion as to how Sears was split into 3. Listen to our conversation below.

King and I also discussed gas prices and Northstar rail. King says the uncertainty in the middle east caused the recent spike in prices. King thinks the state needs to do a new study on the potential for ridership if Northstar Rail expanded to St. Cloud, Sartell or as far as Camp Ripley.