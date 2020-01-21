Awards Given to Most Caring Cities in Each State
All for one and one for all.
At some point in your life, you or someone you know has probably benefited from the service of a counselor, a teacher, a nurse or some other professional whose career is dedicated to benefitting others in their community.
These are the citizens who devote their working lives to their community despite both personal risk and sacrifice. They frequently put their bodies on the line, work well into their own personal time, or remain on-call and at-the-ready at a moment’s notice. They make their cities a better place to live, and they often do so without the recognition they deserve.
These awards are a small effort to make up for that lack of acknowledgment.
Selection Process for Insurify’s Most Caring Cities Award
In determining the Most Caring Cities in the U.S., the data science and research team at Insurify, an online car insurance comparison platform, turned to their database of 2 million American car insurance applications. Each application included both the occupation and the city of residence for each driver in the database. With this information, analysts were able to determine the percentage of each city’s drivers who worked in one of the following professions:
- Caregivers
- Counselors
- Firefighters
- Hospice volunteers
- Nurse practitioners
- Paramedics
- Physicians/medical doctors
- Teachers
- Therapists
- Social workers
The communities with the highest percentage of these selfless professionals were awarded as the Most Caring City in their respective state.
Congratulations to these winning cities and to the residents that make their communities happier and safer day in and day out! Without further ado, here are the winners:
Winners of Insurify’s Most Caring Cities Awards
- Alabama: Auburn
- Alaska: Anchorage
- Arizona: Sierra Vista
- Arkansas: Russellville
- California: Clovis
- Colorado: Golden
- Connecticut: Manchester
- Deleware: Seaford
- Florida: Tarpon Springs
- Georgia: Sharpsburg
- Hawaii: Honolulu
- Idaho: Pocatello
- Illinois: Springfield
- Indiana: Bloomington
- Iowa: Cedar Rapids
- Kansas: Lawrence
- Kentucky: Hazard
- Louisiana: Alexandria
- Massachusetts: Springfield
- Maryland: Bowie
- Michigan: Saginaw
- Minnesota: Rochester
- Mississippi: Natchez
- Missouri: Poplar Bluff
- Montana: Helena
- Nebraska: Lincoln
- Nevada: Henderson
- New Hampshire: Nashua
- New Jersey: Camden
- New Mexico: Los Lunas
- New York: Staten Island
- North Carolina: Asheville
- North Dakota: Fargo
- Ohio: Springfield
- Oklahoma: Tahlequah
- Oregon: Bend
- Pennsylvania: Scranton
- Rhode Island: Providence
- South Carolina: Kingstree
- South Dakota: Rapid City
- Tennessee: Johnson City
- Texas: Rockwall
- Utah: Bountiful
- Virginia: Charlottesville
- Washington: Yakima
- West Virginia: Huntington
- Wisconsin: Madison
- Wyoming: Cheyenne
Due to insufficient data, cities in Maine and Vermont were not included on this list.
