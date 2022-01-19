As Angry People Boycott Carhartt, MN Company Sees Business Boost

Duluth Trading Co. may soon see a boost in sales after Carhartt doubled down on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Last week, American apparel company Carhartt revealed to staff that it would be doubling down on its policy requiring all employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. This came days after the Supreme Court voted in opposition of a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing mandate for private companies with over 100 employees.

A leaked letter from Carhartt CEO Mark Valade says, in part:

We put workplace safety at the very top of our priority list and the Supreme Court's recent ruling doesn't impact that core value. We, and the medical community, continue to believe vaccines are necessary to ensure a safe working environment for every associate and perhaps even their households. While we appreciate that there may be differing views, workplace safety is an area where we and the union that represents our associates cannot compromise. An unvaccinated workforce is both a people and business risk that our company is unwilling to take.

See a full version of Valade's email to staff below.

In the backlash that's followed, #BoycottCarhartt has begun trending online as angry Carhartt customers begin promoting alternative businesses to support like Minnesota's Duluth Trading Co.

"Dear Carhartt, I'm seeing someone new," posted one Twitter user, linking to Duluth Trading Co.'s Twitter account.

"Wear Carhartt products and need an alternative?" the same Twitter user posted. "Duluth Trading Company Fire Hose workwear. Stronger & lasts longer."

"Just got a new jacket and a cool flannel from Duluth Trading Co. for about 50 bucks," Tweeted another.

"No more Carhartt for me," Tweeted another. "Duluth Trading Co. gets my business from here on out. Their bibs are very well made!"

"I LOVE Duluth Trading Co. Hope they are more respectful of folks freedom to choose," said another online.

"Duluth Trading Co also has a vaccine mandate for their employees," countered one Twitter user, though he provides no proof or basis.

According to Duluth Trading Co.'s website, mandatory vaccinations are not included in their list of COVID-19 safety measures. As of writing, the Minnesota company has not responded to Carhartt's vaccine mandate or the backlash that's followed.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist