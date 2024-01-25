Are You Battling Depression or Is It Something Else?

Thankfully we are living in a time where more attention is being paid to mental health issues. We’re where we need to be yet by any stretch of the imagination, but progress is being made.

That said, we’re also living in a time where people self-diagnosis issues happening with their health with a quick, free trip to Dr. Google.

There is some validity to trying to address the symptoms that you’re having. But how many times do people turn to Google only to discover later they don’t have what they thought they had.

I bring this up because I came across an article from AARP that offers aliments that people could be suffering from instead of depression, which they think have.

Thyroid Issues- The symptoms of a problem with your thyroid mirror depression, such as feeling melancholy, irritability or tiredness. Weight gain, swelling and an intolerance to cold could also be signs of an issue with your Thyroid.

Diabetes- 1 in 5 people don’t know they have the disease because the symptoms of Diabetes are close to depression which are weight loss, irritability and or feeling fatigued.

Vitamin Deficiency- A lot of adults do not get as much Vitamin D or B-12 as they need. B-12 affects nerve function which can be like depression issues within your body.

Cancer- Effects from different types of cancer are very close to depression symptoms and they are often confused for one another. There is a feeling within the medical community that if you’re feeling depressed, it could be a sign there’s a bigger issue that you need to consult a doctor about.

Dementia- This can come in different forms and can be very subtle at first, such as losing interest in things you’ve always enjoyed. If you’re feeling like this and having trouble with your memory and feeling disoriented, you should see your doctor for testing.

Parkinsons Disease- Causes chemical changes in the brain such as losing interest in your favorite activities, motivation or engagement and can be mis-identified as depression.

Anemia- When the proper amount of oxygen isn’t being delivered because there’s an issue with your red blood cells, this can lead to weight loss, fatigue and feeling like you’ve got a foggy mind.

Side Effects from Medicine- There's a risk of side effects with any medicine, and you should talk with your doctor about what you are taking and if it’s possible this is what’s happening to you.

Prolonged Grief- If your normal routine is being affected after a loss, the mourning process can actually be the reason you’re feeling down and somber most of the time.

I thought this was interesting because some of these issues are easily treated when they are identified properly. I also understand not wanting to have to make another trip to the Doctor, but if a visit or two can you get feeling better, it’s something that needs to be considered, right?

One key to getting a proper diagnosis is to be honest with your physician so they can have all the information to create an accurate treatment plan for you.