Are You A Part of the Post Pandemic Exercise Explosion?

THE PANDEMIC 15

I was shocked yesterday when I realized that there are many people that have STILL not returned to work. However, for those that HAVE returned to work, it seems like going back to work has awoken something deep inside. Maybe it was having to put on the pair of pants that fit them before the pandemic are now a little tight, or maybe they just don't fit at all. It seems that going back to work has motivated us to get back on track with our fitness goals.

Get our free mobile app

FACING YOUR CO WORKERS

Almost everyone I know that had lost weight and started feeling better in 2019, really had an extra tough time bouncing back from the end of year holidays, going into the new year, and then having our active spring taken away from us by the pandemic.

Apparently, working out when no one see's us on a day to day basis, isn't as important as it is when you have to face your co-workers.

WHO IS BACK IN THE WORKOUT SADDLE?

In a study that was done by runrepeat.com, over 59% of those who were NOT exercising, are now exercising almost 3 times a week, compared to not at all.

People that were exercising at least a couple times a week, have increased their frequency of working out over 125%. I'm trying to figure out how in the world you can increase that much? How do they have time? People that were already exercising 3-4 times a week, also increased their workout time by about 39%.

The only people who have dropped some of their exercise routine, are those that were going full force all through the pandemic. Maybe these folks just really didn't have time to exercise when they were at the office, so they took advantage of the time away, and now that they are back, they are just too busy to take time out for themselves. They've decreased their workout time by about 15%. Sounds to me like they've got it down. They probably need a little less work out time, and a little more time to chill.

WHERE DO YOU FALL?

I haven't really changed my work out habits that much. I worked out from home on zoom meetings with my gym during the pandemic, and now I work out once a week at the gym, and try to do exercises at home, like yoga and stretching a little bit every day. I was looking so forward to taking my dog Gloria for walks this summer; but honestly, the heat has kept me inside, so I feel that she and I will be going a little stir crazy this winter, when it might be too cold to go out.

What does all this mean? I think it means we are ready to get back to normal. Get back to living. Get back to feeling good day in and day out. Whether you enjoy the gym, dancing in your pajamas, yoga, or just walking your pup, I hope you find your happy place.

Explore Maple Island Park in Little Falls

Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.