Apollo Basketball Headed To State

The Apollo boys basketball team is headed to the state tournament after beating Alexandria 72-70 Thursday night in the Section 8AAA championship game at Melrose High School.

Thomas Diew’s baseline shot with four seconds left sent the Eagles to the win.

It was a back-and-forth game throughout that featured seven lead changes and the teams trading blows with long scoring runs.

Chang Hoth led Apollo with 27 points, while Puoch Dobuol added 16 in the win. The Cardinals were led by Kristen Hoskins' 25 points.

The game was played in front of approximately 100 fans due to concerns over the Coronavirus, but those who did attend the game made for a raucous atmosphere.