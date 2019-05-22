Anytime Fitness, Hot Yoga Studio To Open in Sartell

SARTELL -- A familiar business will soon be calling Sartell home. Anytime Fitness plans to open the health and fitness club in the strip mall across from Pine Ridge Golf Course later this summer.

John and Kelsey Schultz are co-franchising the new location, and say with the growth of Sartell they felt there was a need for another fitness facility to cater to residents on that side of town.

John says the 5,500 square-foot gym space will with have cardio and free weights and provide a larger footprint for their group training program.

The industry nationally and world wide is trending towards functional fitness. So body movement vs stationary strength, and it's really something that appeals to the masses.

Kelsey says in addition to the gym space they will have a 1,000 square-foot hot yoga studio.

It's something I've been wanting to do for some time. This opportunity presented itself and just decided to jump on it.

She says she's had a hard time finding this type of yoga experience since they moved from the Twin Cities a few years ago. K. Power Yoga will be a welcoming environment for newbies to experience yoga athletes alike.

If all goes well they hope to begin construction on June 1st and open sometime in August. The couple also owns the Sauk Rapids Anytime Fitness.

Anytime Fitness is at 809-10th Avenue North in Sartell. The site was once the home to Knotty Paws, which has moved to the former Benton County Mini Serve and Snap Fitness, which will open in the former Foquet Auto building along Riverside Avenue this summer.