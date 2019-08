LITTLE FALLS -- Drivers in Little Falls will see construction wrap up on the east portion of Highway 27 in Little Falls this week.

All lanes and sidewalks east of the Mississippi River will open by next Monday.

Highway 27 west of the river remains under construction through September and the entire project will be completed in October.

The $7.6-million project includes new city utilities, resurfacing and new curbs, gutters and sidewalks.