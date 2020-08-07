Another Full Night Of Sports On Tap Friday

Another day, another full slate of sports on the schedule Friday.

The Minnesota Twins are in Missouri to begin a series with the Kansas City Royals Friday night. The Twins saw their six game winning streak come to an end Thursday afternoon when they lost to the Pirates, but still enter the series with a 10-3 record overall this season.

The Twins and Royals can be heard on WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Rox are also looking for revenge Friday night after seeing their own six game winning streak snapped Thursday by the Honkers at Mayo Field. The Rox are now 16-11 on the season.

Friday's game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Wild will try to stave off elimination against the Vancouver Canucks Friday night in Edmonton. After taking game one with a dominating performance, the Wild has been seriously outplayed in the last two games.

Puck drop is set for 9:45 p.m., and the game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports (joined in progress after the Rox game).