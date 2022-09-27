Annual St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest Underway

ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- The St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest is underway this year.

The city is looking for pictures of St. Cloud that show the community as a great place to live, work, and play. A high priority will be given to submissions that evoke a positive emotion.

Contestants may submit up to 10 entries.

There is a $500 prize for first place, a $300 prize for second place, and a $200 prize for third place.

The deadline is March 3rd and the winners will be announced in April.