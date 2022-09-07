Annual 9/11 Event to be Held this Sunday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The annual 9-11 program will be held this Sunday in St. Cloud.

The 21st annual event A Day to Remember will start at 5:00 p.m. at the front entrance of the St. Cloud Police Department at 101 11th Avenue North.

The event is held on the anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attack.

It it held to honor and support the men and women in uniform, past and present, who protect our freedom. The public is encouraged to attend.