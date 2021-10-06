So a few days ago, I posted a story about a hack that I found for preserving carved pumpkins to make them last longer.

Although WD-40 is probably not something you want people or animals to eat on a regular basis, it isn't listed as a toxic chemical, so it is supposed to be safe to use on your pumpkins. Regardless, I don't blame you if you don't want to try this hack. If you are looking for other ways to preserve your carved pumpkins that you consider to be more animal friendly, maybe I've found some for you.

Several of our listeners and readers suggested using vinegar, but I haven't found anything that backs this method in my searches on vinegar preserving the pumpkin. Most of the preservatives that I found were still questionable, like using diluted bleach on your pumpkin. I would think that if you aren't going to use WD-40, you certainly aren't going to be happy with a bleach alternative.

So as I searched further, there are a few things that were recommended, although some of them may take more time than they are worth. That is up to you to decide. Suggestions like carving your pumpkins closer to Halloween were made, which is a good point. For those of us who have family farms and the pumpkins are ready to go home already, then these might help a bit.

VEGETABLE OILS

I found an article at plantcaretoday, that said vegetable oils, like Olive Oil, can really help preserve your pumpkin. To use this method, you make sure the pumpkins are dried completely, then take a paper towel or cloth and rub a small amount of oil all over the pumpkin. You are supposed to rub enough on that it looks shiny, but not so much that it is greasy. Does that make sense? Use your own judgment.

KEEP YOUR PUMPKINS IN A SHADED AREA

I guess I never really thought about placement, but if your pumpkins are exposed to direct sunlight most of the time, they are going to dry out much quicker than if you place them in a shadier cooler area.

TIME FOR A REVIVAL

If you notice that your pumpkin is starting to dry out, you can always bring it inside and submerge it in a tub or sink of cold water overnight, or at least for a few hours. This method is really supposed to help revive them. Make sure that once you remove your pumpkin from the water, that you dry it thoroughly to prevent it from getting moldy.

Whatever you decide is up to you. These are only suggestions. Happy October.

