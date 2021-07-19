Amazon Fresh Grocery Stores: Will They Be Coming to St Cloud?

I've recently heard that there may be some new grocery stores coming to the Twin Cities. Amazon Fresh Grocery Stores are apparently planning on bringing their stores to the Twin Cities areas of Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eagan and Arden Hills. That makes me think that if they are successful there, it is only a matter of time before they bring their stores to St. Cloud.

Amazon Fresh features some of the same shopping features that our Sam's Club store currently offers; a way for you to scan your groceries as you shop, pay online, and then skip the check out line. I LOVE this feature. Many people who shop at Sam's Club don't realize that if they would just download the app, they could scan their groceries as they are collecting them, and then by the time they are done, they just simply pay, and leave the building.

There is the usual stop at the door before you leave; but all you have to do is show them the code on your phone as you leave the building, and you are good to go. In and out convenient shopping that I hope catches on at all of our grocery stores in the area soon.

Photo by Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash

Amazon Fresh Grocery stores are a bit different from what I understand, but have the same concept. You shop, and when you're ready to go, you can have your bill charged to your Amazon account as you leave the building. Apparently there are cameras, weight sensors and other technology throughout their stores, so that they can detect when you take something off the shelf, when you put it back, or when you put it in your cart.

Amazon has only opened about a dozen of these stores so far, mostly in California, but it sounds like they will be making their way to us soon.

How do you feel about Amazon taking over our grocery stores in central Minnesota?

