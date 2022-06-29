Alise Willoughby Selected to Team USA for World Championships

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud native Alise (Post) Willoughby will again be representing the United States on the world stage.

USA Cycling announced Wednesday the 22 athletes that will be representing the United States at the 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Championships in France on July 30th and 31St. Willoughby will be among the women competing in the "Elite" category.

She won a silver medal at the Olympics in Rio in 2016 and was also on the 2020 Olympic Team in Tokyo and the 2012 team in London. She's also a two-time world champion.

Her profile on the USA Cycling website describes her as,

"one of the most successful BMX racers to ever swing her leg over a bike. In fact, she is the winningest rider in USA BMX history, male or female."