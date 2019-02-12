Alexandria Won Tuesday

Saint Cloud -- The final score Alexandria 4 and Saint Cloud 3.

After two periods the score was Alexandria 2 and Saint Cloud 3.

For much of the first two periods it was a back and forth kind of game. Heading into the third we were looking for one of these two teams to take control of the hockey game. And by the way Saint Cloud ended the 2nd period we thought they would be that team to take control but that was not to be.

Alexandria would score with 10:14 left in the third period to tie the game with a score 3-3. Then the goalies would take over for both teams with none of them of showing signs of letting up, the thought of overtime starting to become a possibility. With 3:45 left in the game the thought of overtime left when Alexandria would score the go a head goal to make the final score Alexandria 4 and Saint Cloud 3.