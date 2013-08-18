Albers Human In Twins Loss Saturday

Andrew Albers received a dose of reality in Minnesota's 8-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox Saturday night at Target Field.

The rookie lefthander had not allowed a run in his first 17.1 innings since being called up two weeks ago to replace Scott Diamond. The streak ended in the top of the first inning when the Sox rallied for a run, and Albers ultimately gave up five runs in seven innings pitched.

The big blast for the White Sox came off the bat of Dayan Viciedo in the top of the fourth inning, a three run shot to give Chicago a 5-3 lead.

The Twins made it a 6-5 game in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Ryan Doumit two-run home run, but Chicago answered with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth.