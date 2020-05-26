Albany Senior Living Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

ALBANY -- An Albany senior living facility has it's first case of COVID-19.

Mother of Mercy Senior Living announced via Facebook Monday that an employee recently tested positive for the virus. The employee was sent home to self-isolate.

Increased staff and resident monitoring for symptoms is currently taking place roughly 2-3 times per day.

The facility says to date they have no residents in their nursing home, assisted living, or Pondview HUD Housing buildings who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The National Guard is scheduled to test all employees and residents Friday at the senior facility.

Mother of Mercy says they remain in contact with the Minnesota Department of Health and the State Emergency Ops Center for continued guidance.