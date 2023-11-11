Albany Falls In State Football Tournament

Albany Falls In State Football Tournament

Isaac Schweer/TSM

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton proved to be too much for the Albany Huskies in the Class 3-A Football quarterfinals Friday night. The Huskies lost 33-6. Albany's lone score came in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Olson to Hunter Hamann. 

In the Class A football quarter final Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa defeated Mayer Lutheran 28-6 to advance. They will take on Minneota on November 18th at U.S. Bank Stadium at 11:00 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

VOLLEYBALL:

Annandale came from two games down to defeat Wadena-Deer Creek 3-2 in the Class 2-A Consolation Semifinal (22-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11). Presley Kenning led Annandale with 27 kills.

 

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures

 

175 Years of Benton County History

 

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON