Air Force Veteran Completes 152 Mile Walk For Wounded Warriors

ST. CLOUD -- Walk in Air Force Veteran Jerry Meadows shoes today, and you will find them worn through the soles from his 152 mile walk from Bemidji to St. Cloud.

The 61-year-old began his journey on March 14th and finished in St. Cloud at 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, all to raise awareness and funds for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Meadows says while his journey was hard, the experience was enlightening.

In a twenty minute period, I would get 100 honks just because of the American flag. That's something to be proud of. People do love their country.

He says he was motivated every step by the passing cars honking and waving.

Meadows says he's learned a lot on his journey and hopes his story motivates you to reach out and thank a veteran in new ways.

We know the country loves us, we are told that every day. The thing is let's show it. When's the last time you've hugged a veteran you're not related to. We love that, we need that.

Meadows says he invites veterans and the general public to the St. Cloud VFW Post 4847 (on Highway 10) at 4:00 p.m. Friday to join him as he hands off the flag of the Wounded Warrior and talks with veterans.

Wounded Warriors is one of the only organizations that not only help returning soldiers, but also their families. Meadows goal is to raise $5,000 to the organization.

Hear comments from Meadows:

If you are looking to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project, give Jerry a call at (701)-403-4993 or donated below.