After Missing Last Year, The Lake Harriet Art Shanties Are Back

Throw on your snowsuit and make your way to Lake Harriet in Minneapolis for the annual Art Shanty Projects.

After missing last year due to COVID-19, the Art Shanty Projects are back at Bde Unma/Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Described as "a joyful expression of public art," Art Shanty Projects is a pop-up art exhibit set up on the frozen lake and running over four weekends from mid-January into early-February.

Says Artistic Director Erin Lavelle, “Through our collective experience during the pandemic and the uprising, and against the increasing threats of climate change, it’s no surprise to see the themes of sustainability, mental health and wellness, and mutual aid emerge in artists’ work this year. They are celebrating and embracing winter while also exploring paradise and other dimensions. Projects will be both intimate and bold offering opportunities to rock out and to reflect.”

Get our free mobile app

Events and activities during 2022 Art Shanty Project include frozen yoga, flash mobs, skating, art parades, theatrical and musical performances, fashion shows and pop-up art displays. Check out the full schedule of events here.

A number of food truck and beverage options will be on-site over the course of the four-weekend arts festival, including the return of Art Shanty Chocolate Porter from Lake Monster Brewing. The beer will be available on tap and in crowlers at Lake Monster Brewing's St. Paul taproom as well as in 6-packs at liquor store locations around Minnesota.

Art Shanty Projets runs Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-4pm January 15 through February 6 at Lake Harriet/Bde Unma in Minneapolis.

45 Movies Filmed In The State Of Minnesota