Actor Josh Duhamel Ties the Knot In Fargo This Past Weekend

Actor and North Dakota native married Fargo girl Audra Mari last Saturday. If you remember, Duhamel was married to Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas. They divorced a few years ago. Duhamel and Mari had been engaged since 2019.

I have to admit, I haven't seen any of Josh's movies but I really liked the TV series "Las Vegas" he starred in with James Caan.

Duhamel has been spending a lot of time in the Fargo area lately and obviously for good reason. He seems to prefer the down home living of the Midwest instead of the glamorous Hollywood lifestyle. Besides hanging out in Fargo, Duhamel is rumored to own a lake home around Brainerd where he and Mari allegedly holed up during much of the pandemic.

New wife, Audra Mari is a Fargo Native and a successful pageant contestant. In 2016 she was crowned Miss World America and came in 6th place in the Miss World Pageant. With her pageant days behind her she concentrates on a modeling and free lance TV host career.

For the last several years Duhamel has been the voice and face of tourism for North Dakota. He was born and raised in Minot, North Dakota and spent time as a boy in the Detroit Lakes, Minnesota area.

The stories vary as to where exactly the wedding took place. TMZ reported it took place atop the Jasper Hotel in Fargo but I heard from a good source that the nuptials actually took place at a Fargo brewery called Drekker Brewing Company which was closed to the public on Saturday.

After the wedding, the wedding party did a little bar hopping around town. They seemed to go where they were least likely to be recognized. The picture is from Duffy's off Main Avenue in Fargo.

Mari is 28 and Duhamel is 49.

