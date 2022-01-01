8-Year-Old Girl Killed by Driver Who Fled in Brooklyn Center

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The driver of an SUV struck and killed an 8-year-old girl in a Minneapolis suburb, then fled the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the crash happened late Thursday on a highway in Brooklyn Center, and they are looking for the driver and the white Nissan Rogue that he was driving.

Brooklyn Center police say the girl lived near the scene and was not believed to have been traveling in any nearby vehicles.

It was not immediately clear why she was near the highway.