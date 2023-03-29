8 Features You Hardly Find In Cars Anymore
I was talking to a co worker this morning and the subject was, things that just disappeared from most vehicles over the years.
Here are just a few;
Cigarette lighters/Ash trays They used to be in all vehicles but over the years they have all but gone away. Might have to do with the decline in the number of smokers nowadays.
Push button radios Do you remember when radios had push buttons and when you wanted to program your favorite stations into the radio, you had to set the dial to the station, pull out the button then push it back in? Hi tech stuff.
Vent windows Those little kind of triangular shaped windows in the front seat side window. Air conditioned cars weren't as plentiful then. Pushing that little window open would really help circulate some air through the vehicle.
Bench Seats Most vehicles had bench seats in the front. Bucket seats were only available in the more sporty type cars. I heard (wink) that they were great for those extracurricular activities when parked out on a county road at night.
Radio antenna A metal rod mounted usually on the right side of the car hood. Later auto manufacturers would imbed them in the windshield.
