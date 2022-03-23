8 Disappointing Pets Minnesota Kids Had Growing Up

Growing up, I was the kid that was always begging my parents for a new pet of some sort. Here is a list of things I did have over the course of my youth:

dogs

cats

a turtle

a goose

chickens

hermit crabs

betta fish

a full aquarium complete with goldfish and tank snails

crawfish (leftover class pet I ended up bringing home)

newts (also a leftover class pet I ended up bringing home)

Safe to say there was never a dull moment in my house. Who could forget when the newts crawled out of the tank and dried out on the window sill, or when my sister's hermit crab accidentally got loose and we lost it for a few days. Or our goose, Fred, acting more like a guard dog than our actual dogs.

I was lucky and had a super exciting, animal and pet-filled childhood, but others weren't so lucky. Here are some pets that Minnesota kids got, and found to be a letdown.

*No shade to anyone who had these pets and loved them and had wonderful experiences. Everyone's story is different.

8 Disappointing Pets All Minnesota Kids Had

