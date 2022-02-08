5th Annual I.C.E. Fest Coming to Little Falls Saturday and Sunday

LITTLE FALLS -- You can enjoy some fresh air, family fun, and a see a world record attempt while also supporting an organization that feeds hungry children in central Minnesota this weekend.

The Pay It Forward Foundation is hosting their 5th annual Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza. This year they are attempting to reclaim the world record for largest solar-powered ice carousel which was last set in Maine at 1,234 feet in diameter.

The free event features a variety of outdoor games and activities including curling, human foosball, human bowling, spearfishing, dog sled rides, ice fishing, and igloo building.

I.C.E. Fest runs from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on Green Prairie Fish Lake in Little Falls.

Since 2018, the event has raised more than $56,000 for the Flyer Pride Pack – a weekend food backpack program for Little Falls elementary school students facing food insecurity.

