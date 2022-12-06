$50 Adoption Fee Makes Mooch A New Member Of Your Family

Meet Mooch! This sweet boy came to TCHS after being found outside. In true hound fashion, Mooch is very vocal and follows his nose everywhere. He is always happy to see people and loves to go outside for walks and playtime.

Mooch qualifies for the special $50 adoption fee!

He doesn't care for personal space and is typically attached to you when visiting outside of his kennel. Mooch does not like to be left alone and would appreciate a home where his human(s) are home often. It is unknown how he feels about children or other dogs; all new introductions should always be slow and proper.

Mooch's previous owner let us know he does not do well with cats. Mooch would benefit from regular exercise and enrichment to keep his mind and body in tip-top shape. He should be kept on a high quality diet to promote long-term health.

He doesn't appear to have much previous training and would benefit from at least basic obedience training after adoption. Moochie can't wait to find a home to call his own!

Mooch currently weighs about 65 pounds. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters