5 Pancake Creations All Minnesotans Can Appreciate & More

To celebrate International House of Pancakes, better known as IHOP, is offering you free pancakes today, and hoping that you will stop by and make a donation to support the Children's Miracle Network.

This got me thinking about all the wonderful things you can created with those tasty little pancakes. The Food Network has some great ideas. Check these out!

1. PANCAKE GRILLED CHEESE

Put sharp cheddar and Pepper jack cheese between two pancakes. Butter the outside of the pancakes, grill and serve! Yummy!

2. PB & J PANCAKES ANYONE?

No need to explain right? Sounds like a winner to me.

3. PANCAKE ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

Oh my! Next time you make a huge batch of pancakes, take the extras, and a little ice cream, put them in plastic baggies and stick them in the freezer for a tasty pancake treat.

4. BREAKFAST TACO'S

Of course! What a great idea. Fry up some bacon, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns; maybe some onions, sprinkle a little cheese on there, and fold up that pancake. Oh yeah...I'm in!

5. PANCAKE BLT'S

Okay. I have to admit...I'm wanting this right now. A little bacon, a little lettuce, tomatoe, all on a couple pieces of soft pancakes. Feel free to grill em up as well.

