32 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, Total Surpasses 800

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota had it's highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 in a single day Wednesday with 32 new deaths reported. The state's death toll is now at 809 with 663 of those in long term care facilities.

The Minnesota Department Of Health reported 539 new positive cases, with 19 of them in Stearns County, six in Sherburne County, and four in Benton County.

There have now been over 18,200 positive coronavirus cases in the state.

Meanwhile, about 12,500 people are no longer in isolation meaning they've either recovered or have died.

There are 566 people in the hospital today with the virus and 229 of them are in the ICU.

Completed COVID-19 tests are now up to over 173,000.